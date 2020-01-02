The Green Solution to offer recreational marijuana in the future

NORMAL, Ill. — The clock struck midnight on Wednesday, and with it came legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Many people in Central Illinois were eager to head over to their nearest dispensary and get a taste of the high life. People in Bloomington-Normal, however, were forced to travel to either Peoria or Canton to make a purchase.

Even though there is a dispensary in the Twin Cities called The Green Solution. This is still purely a medicinal store and customers must present a medical cannabis card if they wish to buy any product.

Lucky for cannabis users in Blo-No, the store is looking to become recreational.

According to Normal City Manager Pam Reece, the store has submitted a special use permit to the zoning board of appeals. If approved, which Reece says it probably will, the next step is to the city council.

Reece says the council asked that The Green Solution be one of the selections to become recreational since it has been there for around three years.

There is already a high demand for recreational cannabis in the Bloomington area. A security guard at The Green Solution said by 1:30 pm on Thursday, a whopping 170 people came to the store in hopes to get legal cannabis products.

The zoning board of appeals is expected to meet Jan. 23. If they approve the permit, the city council will look at it in their February meeting.