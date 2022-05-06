PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flowers and brunch are two Mother’s Day staples, and some providers are scrambling to meet the local demand.

In fact, three local florists, Becks Florist, Inc., Heights Flowers and Prospect Florist declined interview requests from WMBD, citing they were just too busy.

At Barrack’s Hospitality, the first in-person Mother’s Day brunch since 2019 is already sold out, as of Friday morning.

President Jim Barrack said they will be feeding roughly 700 people.

“This is great to have the facility open and packed full,” he said.

“Usually it ranges from 6 to 700. But this time, as we did at Easter, we sold out on Easter and fed nearly 800 people. We’re going to be feeding 7-800 again for Mother’s Day,” he continued.

Local Mother’s Day Events:

Komen Peoria More Than Pink Walk

What better way to celebrate moms everywhere than to join the fight to end breast cancer?

May 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Peoria Metro Centre

Shop Mother’s Day Event 2022

The Pickers Daughter, Vintique, and Sweet Accents are teaming up to host a shopping event

May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 435 Taylor St. in East Peoria

Mother’s Day Spring Open House

J Draper Glass LLC will host this open house to show off their studio and new gallery space!

May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at J Draper Glass in Peoria

Create a Gift for Mother’s Day!

Participants can make a custom coffee mug for the mom figures in their lives on Saturday at a Royal Remembrance. Tickets can be purchased here.

May 7 starting at 12 p.m. at A Royal Remembrance

Mother’s Day Selfie Experience & Candle Making Class

It’s a Vibe Selfie Studio is hosting this two-in-one event, and tickets can be purchased here.

May 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwoods Mall in Peoria

Mother’s Day Roses N’ Relays Classic at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex

The event lasts all day on both Saturday and Sunday

Email araglow@wmbd.com before 5:15 p.m. on Friday, May 6 to get your event added to this list!