PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday night is the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting for The “33” Room in Peoria Heights.

For the first time in 40 years, the bar is open and serving customers. The owners said they will continuously have Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) on draft.

“To be able to bring this bar back to life with a full cocktail menu, Pabst flowing on tap again.” Kip Rodier, Co-Owner of The “33” Room, said. “It gives us an opportunity to showcase the history that was once here.”

Rodier said he is excited to welcome in the public.

“It means a lot to me personally,” he said, “I’ve been collecting Pabst Peoria Heights items probably close to 40 years now.”

The ribbon-cutting is at 5:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend and drink some PBR afterward.

