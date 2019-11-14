The Pizza Peel is coming to downtown Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. — Going into its 11th year, the popular Pizza Peel shop is preparing to open its second location in downtown Pekin.

The pizzeria has spent the last decade in 340 5th St. in Lacon IL and employees said the expansion has been over a year in the making.

Amanda Lequia, operations director, said the Pizza Peel is excited to expand to a new environment, meet new faces and offer new experiences.

“We’re just super excited to be part of the Pekin community and we’re just excited to see and meet new people and hopefully just bring a good atmosphere to downtown Pekin area,” Lequia said.

Lequia said the decision to expand came from the owner Travis Guthman, who’s originally from Pekin, wanting to bring the shop to his hometown. She said the response from the Pekin community has been overwhelming.

“People have been hearing about this for the past year that we’ve been working on it, so to finally be able to be like “yes it’s coming in 2020″ people are super super excited about it,” Lequia said.

She said the new location will be bigger than the one in Lacon, seating about 140 people. She also said the family-oriented environment that keeps people coming back will remain the same.

“One of the coolest things we have is an open kitchen, so we teach our headline people to throw dough so that way when people are waiting for their food you’ll see our employees throw pizza dough,” Lequia said.

The new location is expected to open next year and will be located at 353 Court St, inside the former Speakeasy Art Center building.