EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to boost recruitment, the United States Army is implementing new fitness standards, making it easier to join the military.

According to Illinois National Guard Recruiter Taylor Blake, the new standards test functional physical fitness, rather than physical fitness based on strength.

“We’re not trying to make you a strong human being, we’re trying to help you help us make a strong army.” Taylow Blake, India Company, Illinois National Guard Recruiter

That is to say, the Army is shifting the focus to agility and functionality in its future soldiers as opposed to brute strength.

“We were having failures because people weren’t strong, not necessarily because they weren’t physically fit,” he said.

Blake works at the recruiting office in East Peoria, located at 827 W. Camp St., and said the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is in its trial phase.

“We’re giving the PT test, and everyone’s attempting it to see what our strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

The official start for the new ACFT test will be Oct. 1, 2022, for active-duty members of the Army, April 1, 2023, for the National Guard, and April 1, 2024, for the National Reserves.

The changes come after a study from the think tank RAND Corporation, which showed a disparity in ACFT failures, with women and older Americans failing at higher rates.

The report stated, “In particular, some events have not been shown to predict combat task performance or reduce injuries, and justification is needed for why all fitness events and minimum standards apply equally to all soldiers.”

The research synopsis can be found here:

Rather than a universal ACFT, the test will now differentiate based on gender and age.

“It might be more of an option for some of those that think, ‘I’m not physically fit,’” Blake said.

He said it may help recruitment efforts, especially after the pandemic made face-to-face content difficult.

“Some people didn’t get to hear what it is we have to offer,” he said. “These last couple of years, we did struggle with putting some people in, so now we’re able to hopefully get out there and influence the community.”