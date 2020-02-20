The water tower on Hamilton Road in Bloomington to be repaired

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water tower in Bloomington on Hamilton Road is being repaired.

While city leaders told me there isn’t any major damage to the tower, it was built nearly three decades ago and is due for minor improvements.

“Painting both the inside and outside and fixing some rust and just some general upkeep maintenance needs to be done, after all, it’s been almost 25 years,” said Kevin Kothe, director of the Public Works Department.

The two million-gallon tank will be drained but don’t worry, you can still get your water supply, it’ll just come from other towers.

Bidding on the project started Feb 18. and will end on March 12.