PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Cat parents are in high demand at Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS), as the facility is above capacity, according to Director Rebecca Spencer.

The animal shelter waived its adoption fees for the month of June, which is also National Adopt a Cat Month. The waiver, Spencer said, is to encourage the community to give these cats a home.

On Tuesday, PCAPS had roughly 128 cats. She said that number changes by the hour and compared this to the typical 75-cat estimate at the shelter.

Spencer said the summer months always see a rise in shelter cats.

“People are surrendering their pets, there are more cats out and about, wandering stray,” Spencer said.

While PCAPS always takes in new animals, Spencer said the overcapacity puts a considerable strain on the shelter.

“Besides just having a big number of cats to clean up for and care for, our expenses go up,” she said. “[It means] extra foods and medications and treatments for all the cats. There’s a lot of work on the part of the team to make adoptable cats happen.”

What about those who are on the fence about adopting a cat? Spencer said they are looking for foster homes as well.

“It’s always better to have a cat in a home than it is here at the shelter,” she said.

Those looking to learn more about PCAPS and for information about adopting and fostering can visit the PCAPS website.