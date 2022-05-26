PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Everybody’s working for the weekend, and many are ready to relax and celebrate after a long day at work. Here are some of the best happy hour deals in Peoria. (Note: this list is not exhaustive.)

Martinis on Water Street

Formerly the Rock Island depot, walking into Martinis feels like walking into a speakeasy. It shares space with the Blue Duck Tavern on Peoria’s Riverfront, off Water Street.

The renovated train station has 35-foot ceilings and a mahogany bar.

Martinis hosts “Happy Hour Fridays” from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. where their signature drink– the martini– is marked down to $5.

Olympia Sports Bar + Grill

Known for its trivia and Greek cuisine, Olympia serves a happy hour from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located off Pioneer Parkway near the intersection of N. Sommer Street.

Deals include $8.99 boneless wings and hummus, $2.50 domestics and Mighty Swell seltzers, $3 well mixed drinks, and $4 you-call-it.

Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro of Peoria Heights

Water’s Edge is located directly above Brienzo’s Wood Fired Pizza in Peoria Heights’ Heritage Square.

Happy hour is Tuesday-Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. It includes $5 cocktails and $3 domestics and seltzers. Two wines– the house chardonnay and house California red blend– are half price.

But the biggest bang for your buck? The popular shareables are only $7 and flatbreads are $9.

Slow Hand Craft BBQ

Just six days ago, Slow Hand, located above Pour Bros in Peoria Heights’ Heritage Square, announced a “reverse happy hour” on Facebook.

Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., “boozy slushies” and “Bill’s Lemonade Shakeups” are $6, all cocktails are $1 off, and mix & match buckets are $5 off.

They will also offer bar bites from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., including loaded fries, mac & cheese, and smoked meats.

What are your favorite happy hour spots in Peoria? Message WMBD’s Annie Kate on Facebook or Twitter and let her know!