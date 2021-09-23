This local company says now is the time to install solar panels

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 54,501 homes have solar panels in Illinois.

Hunter Trenary, Vice President of Sun Collectors in Peoria is making sure Central Illinois residents know solar panels are an option.

“Our niche market is to make sure that solar is affordable, and a smooth transition to all parties, and to make sure that the smaller communities have a chance to benefit from the programs, as well,” said Trenary.

With a federal tax rebate and solar renewable energy, installing solar panels onto houses helps homeowners lower costs in the long run.

Al Kuhlmann, who purchased solar panels from the Sun Collectors, said making this decision was definitely the right one.

Kuhlmann said, “Part of the reason for making the purchase was with the large rebates that was going to end up giving us about 2/3 of the purchase price back.”

Despite COVID-19, the company managed to stay afloat, while reducing costs for homeowners.

“In the middle of the pandemic, it truly felt amazing,” said Trenary, “Because we were able to help people lower bills in a really troubling time, while also able to employ multiple people and to keep them working throughout the entire COVID time.”

Trenary said Illinois re-implemented the solar renewable energy credit program or SREC during COVID-19.

While SREC is available, he said homeowners should take advantage of the program now.