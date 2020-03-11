Three area businesses in the second round of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’ contest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beer Nuts Bar Mix in Bloomington has advanced to the next round in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s “Makers Madness” competition.

They are searching for the coolest thing made in Illinois and Beer Nuts is one of 16 in the second round. Beer Nuts was started in 1937 by Edward Shirk and son Arlo.

Just like March Madness, Makers Madness has a bracket format.

They started with over 260 products and after nearly 100,000 votes, 16 remain.

Caterpillar and Komatsu American Corp. also made it to the sweet 16

Caterpillar with their 797f Large Mining Truck and Komatsu with their 980E-5 Electric Driving Truck.

Beer Nuts is up against Sloan Flushometer, made by the Sloan Valve Co. in Franklin Park.

Caterpillar is facing off against Plochman’s Craft Beer Blended Mustard, made by Plochman Inc. in Manteno Ill.

Komatsu plays against Suncast Storage Shed, made by Suncast Corporation.

The winner of each round is decided by online voting. The current round ends on March 15th.

If you want to cast a vote click here.