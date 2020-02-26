Twin Cities deal you won’t want to miss

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new promotion at Green Top Grocery in Bloomington is catching the eyes of millions of people around the world.

If you come into the store wearing a bathrobe all milk products are 10% off.

“It started off just trying to make our customers smile. Sometimes people view grocery shopping as not the most fun thing and we try to bring some levity to it,” Marketing Coordinator at Green Top Grocery, Michael Talley.

The new promotion has gone viral all over the internet.

“In the past three days we’ve had over a million views, we’ve had over 60,000 upvotes on Reddit, we’ve had tens of thousands of likes, tens of thousands of shares and it’s been a whirlwind,” said Talley.

Green Top based the promotion off of the movie The Big Lebowski, where the main character is seen drinking milk in a grocery store.

“It’s kind of ingenious like you don’t hear a lot of grocery stores doing big promotions and if they do they’re a little more commercialized, and this is a very cool cult classic film. It’s very random for a grocery store to be a part of but it also makes green top stand out,” Green Top customer Bella Bourn.

In response to the popularity, Green Top will be hosting a “best robe contest” this weekend, Feb. 28 – March 1. All you have to do is take a picture of yourself in a robe at the store, post it to Facebook, and tag Green Top. The winner gets a $50 gift card to the store.

They will also be offering a two for $5 La Croix on Friday and Saturday.