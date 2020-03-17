Unit 5 helping parents during school closures

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Schools may be closed but unit five is still making sure the community stays on its feet by offering meals each day to anyone under the age of 18.

“Whether it’s the worry that grocery stores won’t have the food we just want to be reassuring to our community members that we will provide meals for them,” said Director of Food and Nutrition at McLean County Unit District 5, Joanna Rewerts.

“That’s what we do, as educators, we serve our community and this is a time that nobody was prepared for and we want to do what we can to help our community by offering breakfast, lunch, at least two of their three meals can be provided by our district. We also have some school supplies and books to keep the kids learning while they’re at home,” said Principal at Sugar Creek Kristina Peifer.

With kids home from school and grocery stores selling out of a lot of essential foods, making three meals a day can be tough for some parents.

“It was a safety net for us, it was one less worry for us to worry about, at least breakfast and lunch is taken care of. Now we can set something in the crockpot in the morning and be able to come here at nine to eleven in the morning, so it definitely lets us breathe a little bit more,” said mother of two students in Unit five, Tara Trefzger.

This transition can be tough for students used to go to school, but just stopping by the school for 5 minutes is comforting.

“It’s routine it makes them feel normal, they still get the school that they’re used to they still kind of get the interaction of going out and coming to school,” said Trefzger.

Next week is the district’s spring break and right now they won’t be giving out any meals. Leaders say this could change in the future.