PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Radish Kitchen, a “plant-based and vegan hub” for Peoria, officially opened its doors Tuesday.

The owner of the store and restaurant located in the Campustown Shopping Center in Peoria, hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

“I’m really excited! I’m really nervous, but I’m really glad to finally be at this point,” Owner Jam Rohr said. “I didn’t really anticipate ever opening a storefront, but we did it in less than two years, so, it’s been wonderful.”

Rohr said she wants to make vegan and plant-based whole foods more “approachable, affordable, and accessible” in the region. She said the business is filling a gap in the community, and she has seen a lot of support and excitement leading up to the grand opening.

The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon-cutting, promptly at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Those in attendance could shop and try fruit juices and vegan pastries.

She said the business started as “Upbeet Jams” in the summer of 2020, but the business did not have its own storefront until now. She said her new space is the only dedicated vegan facility in the area.

Rohr said it took a lot of work to get to this point.

“I have very high standards for cleanliness and what I want to offer to the community. So that’s why all of the ingredients that I get are, as much as possible, locally-sourced, organic ingredients from farms.” Jam Rohr, Owner, Radish Kitchen

Radish Kitchen will be featured on March 2, as part of WMBD’s “Open For Business” series, on WMBD News at 10.