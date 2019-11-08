Veterans Day program hosted by Rotary Clubs of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a sea of brave men and women who have a story to tell.

The Rotary Club of Peoria and Rotary Club of Peoria North hosted a Veterans Day luncheon Friday to honor those who gave their blood, sweat, and tears while serving their country.

District governor of rotary district 6460 Mark Roberts says he is happy to be involved in the celebration.

“It means a lot to us, and I think it’s fair to say that when we walk out, everybody feels very emotional and feels very uplifted by what we’ve done together,” said Roberts.

The honor guard marched with red white and blue to start the service.

Close to 200 veterans attended, with a few taking part in a special recognition ceremony.

“We just had an introduction of three gentlemen that served in world war two, that just stood up and were recognized, and amongst that, part of the program is a recognition by theme song of each of the branches of the military, and while those songs are being played, those who have served in that branch, stand up and are recognized. It’s really a terrific part of our program,” said Roberts.

Roberts says it’s important that everyone remembers to thank a veteran.

“It’s just so important to have the opportunity to recognize all of those who have given the sacrifice on behalf of our country and to have so many of them that are in the room that are part of rotary and all the good that goes on in there and the great rotary fellowship that we have together, it’s a great time for us to be together,” said Roberts.