Volunteer fire departments struggling to find help

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it be due to pay, long hours, or time commitment, volunteer agencies are having a hard time finding employees and volunteers.

Local fire departments have been facing these shortages for years.

“Typically the daytime is a shortage for most volunteer agencies and that’s pretty much across America, Dunlap is no exception,” Dunlap District Fire Chief Jim Hanson said. “We do have a duty crew with two people here Monday through Friday, but that’s usually as good as one call.”

Logan Trivoli is not an exception, neither.

“We are also in a recruitment campaign right now. We’re attempting to get additional personnel to be able to respond and provide coverage,” Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District Fire Chief David Tuttle said.

In the event where the fire department will have slower response times, these stations have mutual aid agreements with neighboring towns.

“We’re able to pull what we call a box alarm or a box system and activate our neighbors to come and help. So, someone actually may be closer just by their station or by the address of the situation,” said Hanson.

Rural fire departments are always in need of help, so people will have the opportunity to heat up their life.

Tuttle said, “I think sometimes folks maybe think that since they don’t see a sign, they don’t see something on social media, that all is well, but everybody is in the same position where we could always use good volunteers that are willing to give up their time and help their community.”

Those looking to apply for the volunteer positions can click either of these links.