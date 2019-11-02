Volunteers help Neighborhood House during Rotary 6460 District conference

PEORIA, Ill.– Volunteers helped wrap 1500 calenders for Neighborhood Houses Santa for Seniors program at the Pere Marquette Friday.

The 34-year-old program helps deliver gifts to seniors who may be isolated or have recently experienced loss.

The calendars are one of the items in the gift bag that is brought to seniors. The gift bags are made possible by the UFS Downtown Outlet Center.

Community outreach director for Neighborhood House Bryna Ryan says the program helps brighten up some seniors holiday season.

“They are very excited to see the volunteers show up in their home,” Ryan said. “They get a short little visit with them and their just so excited to see someone during the holiday season.”

This Neighborhood House service project was part of the Rotary District 6460 2019 conference. Rotary District Governor Mark Roberts called the event a perfect fit for the conference.

“Part of the theme of Rotary is service above self, so this is a room full of people who are already very used to providing service,” Roberts said. “So this is a perfect fit to benefit one of our really important local organizations.”

If you would like to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to the Neighborhood House you can go to their website.