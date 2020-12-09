WATCH: Heartland Health Services answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced the state is days away from receiving the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing two vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna. Monica Hendrickson with the Public Health Department said OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria is one of ten regional vaccination hubs across the state and will house 6,000 doses.

Gregg Stoner, the Chief Medical Officer with Heartland Health Services answered common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.