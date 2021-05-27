WATCH: ‘T. rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibition to debut May 29

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the Peoria Riverfront Museum unveiled a blast from the past.

“T. rex: The Ultimate Predator” is starting its international tour with its first stop in Peoria. Visitors will get to learn about the growth cycle of the beast and about its evolutionary ancestors.

This exhibit is from the American Museum of Natural History and features a model of what the dinosaur may have looked like 66 million years ago.

“The museum is in the business of inspiration. We build a community of people inspiring and being inspired by each other. That’s what we hope to get out of it. Not necessarily scientific expertise and paleontology, but just fun and scientific interest in learning,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum President/CEO John Morris.

Visitors can see the newest exhibit starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator” will be at the museum until Sept. 6.