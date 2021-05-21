World’s most advanced planetarium system coming to Peoria Riverfront Museum Dome Planetarium Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s most advanced planetarium system is coming to Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Dome Planetarium on Saturday, May 22.

Staff unveiled its new Evans & Sutherland 6.5K Digistar 7 system. This upgrade contains six new laser phosphor projectors and allows access to new real-time data for programs.

Private donors and funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant paid for the nearly $700,000 system.

Renae Kerrigan, the museum’s planetarium director and science curator, said they are already working on fresh programs for the new system.

“Our new system will let us fly through the universe, from galaxies thousands of light-years

Away to detailed explorations of the planets in our own solar system,” said Renae Kerrigan, the

museum’s planetarium director and science curator, “We can even explore the earth, from real-time earthquakes and weather, down to microscopic organisms and subatomic particles.”