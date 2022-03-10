PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The final days of Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman’s career are just around the corner.

His last day will be a unique one, as he will see off his final recruitment class on their graduation. The ceremony will be two-fold, celebrating the graduating class as well as Bachman’s retirement.

For the time being, Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger will serve as interim chief. At 47 years old, he has been with Peoria Fire for 23 years.

“It’s actually rather humbling,” Sollberger said. “If anybody asked me when I came on this job, ‘Do you envision yourself being the fire chief?’ I would have to say no because that would be a lie.”

Sollberger said this area is his home; he was born and raised here.

“I just truly enjoyed being a firefighter,” he said.

He said he admires that the command staff for the fire department is, “interwoven into this community at a very high level.”

“We’re sad to see Jim Bachman go,” Sollberger said. “He’s been a valuable resource to this department. He was a great firefighter.”

However, Sollberger also said this is an opportunity for the department to grow.

“We have a young command staff, even in the interim role, where we feel like we have the ability to make a very large impact in our community, in fire service,” he said.

The recruitment class graduation, set for March 18 at 10 a.m., is open to the public.

Sollberger said it will be the Peoria graduating class, but also other area-wide departments’ graduations, namely Kewanee, Pekin, and East Peoria.

Sollberger said he’s excited to announce the Peoria Fire Department’s regional training facility performed so well that other regional departments are signing up again for further training.

“With having a facility like this, you can hit so many different areas of firefighting,” he said.

One of his goals, Sollberger said, is to bring area fire departments together to collectively improve.

A nationwide search for the next permanent fire chief is ongoing, Sollberger said, and that cut-off is March 31. After that, the vetting process will begin.