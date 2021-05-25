‘We have to continue to push,’ President of Peoria NAACP says not enough progress made one year after George Floyd’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday marks one year since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the president of the Peoria NAACP said while some steps in the right direction have been made, more action is needed.

After a video showed now-former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, it sparked months of protests and a nationwide push for change.

Pastor Marvin Hightower, the president of Peoria’s NAACP, said the country has made some progress, but it still has a long way to go.

“Since he was murdered, we’ve had Daunte Wright, we have Andre Hill, we had Andre Brown Jr. Then recently, we discovered, even though it was a couple of years later, Ronald Green,” Hightower said.

He said to enact real change, the federal government must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“The legislation is already there. It’s just up to the Senate to do its part,” he said.

Hightower also tells WMBD people should not rest because Chauvin was convicted in April.

“We have to continue to push. We have to continue to call attention to it. We have to continue to protest and then go from protest to policy, we have to continue to put those in office that look after our interests,” he said.

Hightower said he wants police to do their jobs but they need to be held accountable when they don’t follow proper policy.