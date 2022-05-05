PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools (PPS) announced an $8 million investment to revamp the Peoria Stadium on War Memorial Drive.

In the accompanying video, WMBD’s Annie Kate walks you through the various changes that are expected.

Grass will be replaced with artificial turf, the track will be replaced with a new walking path, and the visitor bleachers and scoreboard will be upgraded. Behind the stadium will be a large dome for indoor sports.

Below is a comparison shot of what currently exists as well as the proposed changes:

Photo courtesy of Peoria Public Schools

The funding is spearheaded by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria), according to PPS. Leaders said the plans should be finished in 2024.