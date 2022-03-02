PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a new survey for residents in the greater Peoria area to gauge the local opinion of the area.

The survey comes from Greater Peoria (GP) 2030, a collaborative program aimed at attracting newcomers to Central Illinois.

Data from the survey will be used to measure how well marketing campaigns are working to attract more visitors, residents, and business investors to the area.

“Greater Peoria 2030 is a 10-year talent attraction strategy,” said Joshua Gunn, President and CEO of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s designed to curb the population loss that we’re experiencing.”

There are currently two surveys, and one is for long-time Peoria residents.

“What do you like about the Peoria region? What is it about Peoria that you like? What are some things that you think we could improve to strengthen the Peoria region?” Gunn said.

The other survey is for newcomers and anyone that has lived in Peoria for less than one year.

“What brought you to Peoria? Why’d you choose Peoria? What do you like about it?” Gunn asked.

Gunn said they want every single person in the Peoria area filling out these surveys, so they are trying to get the word out.

“This data is going to be key for us as we create measurable goals,” Gunn said. “It’s also super important, in my opinion, that we’re including the perspective and thoughts of all the diverse people in the region.”

Gunn said it is in the best interest of everyone in the area to curb the population decline. He said that’s because more residents mean more tax revenue and less of a burden on current residents.

“Think of it like a restaurant. So if you’re running a restaurant, and you start to get less customers, in order to meet your overhead, you’ve got to increase the price on your existing customers,” he said. “But a better strategy is to go out and find more customers, so you don’t have to increase the price.”

Another incentive for the survey and subsequent talent attraction is helping with the strained workforce.

“We continually have to fill the pipeline with employees,” said Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. “We hear from employers all the time about needing to fill open positions.”

Setti said the survey helps to gauge how the public feels about Peoria, good and bad.

“When we say it, it’s one thing,” he said. “But when our citizens and residents tell us that, it’s something else.”

Setti said there are three components to Greater Peoria 2030: marketing, welcoming newcomers to the region, and incentives to attract newcomers.

While there is no deadline for submitting the survey, Setti said the sooner it is completed, the sooner GP 2030 has data to work with.

GP 2030 is a collaborative program that involves Discover Peoria, the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, the CEO Council, the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, the Morton Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Development Corporation.