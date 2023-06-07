PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ice cream is a favorite summer treat for many, and Central Illinois residents looking for a cool treat have many options to choose from.

Here is a list of the highest rated places to get ice cream in Central Illinois according to Yelp:

Ice Cream Shack – 4.2/5 – 2313 NE. Adams St. Peoria

– 4.2/5 – 2313 NE. Adams St. Peoria Palarte – 4.2/5 – 4700 N. University St. Peoria

– 4.2/5 – 4700 N. University St. Peoria Double D’s Ice Creme – 4.3/5 – 1434 n 8th St. Pekin

– 4.3/5 – 1434 n 8th St. Pekin Emack & Bolio’s – 4.5/5 – 110 NE Waters St. Peoria

– 4.5/5 – 110 NE Waters St. Peoria Emack & Bolio’s – 4.6/5 – 4534 N. Prospect Rd. Peoria Heights

– 4.6/5 – 4534 N. Prospect Rd. Peoria Heights Ice Cream Shack of Sunnyland – 4.7/5 – 2306 Washington Rd. Washington

– 4.7/5 – 2306 Washington Rd. Washington Las Delicias – 4.8/5 – 837 W. Main St. Peoria

– 4.8/5 – 837 W. Main St. Peoria Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream – 4.9/5 – 409 E Center St. Eureka

You can look up where your favorite place to get ice cream ranks here.