PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ice cream is a favorite summer treat for many, and Central Illinois residents looking for a cool treat have many options to choose from.
Here is a list of the highest rated places to get ice cream in Central Illinois according to Yelp:
- Ice Cream Shack – 4.2/5 – 2313 NE. Adams St. Peoria
- Palarte – 4.2/5 – 4700 N. University St. Peoria
- Double D’s Ice Creme – 4.3/5 – 1434 n 8th St. Pekin
- Emack & Bolio’s – 4.5/5 – 110 NE Waters St. Peoria
- Emack & Bolio’s – 4.6/5 – 4534 N. Prospect Rd. Peoria Heights
- Ice Cream Shack of Sunnyland – 4.7/5 – 2306 Washington Rd. Washington
- Las Delicias – 4.8/5 – 837 W. Main St. Peoria
- Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream – 4.9/5 – 409 E Center St. Eureka
You can look up where your favorite place to get ice cream ranks here.