PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As roads worsen during the winter storm in Central Illinois Thursday, there is a real possibility someone could get stranded on the side of the road.

Officials advised it is best to stay home if possible, but if that is not possible, the American Red Cross wants residents to be prepared before going out in Thursday’s winter storm.

“Make sure that you have the gas tank full, make sure you have your cell phone charged,” said Red Cross Illinois Communications Manager Brian Williamsen.

Part of being prepared includes having an emergency kit available in vehicles. Williamsen said kits should include these basic items:

Warm clothes

Blanket

Water

Non-perishable food

First Aid Kit

Another thing Williamsen said drivers should have handy is salt, sand, or even cat litter.

“If you are at a safe place to exit your vehicle, that salt can be used to increase traction,” Williamsen said.

Authorities said the best thing for those who do get stuck in the snow to do is to remain calm. Fon Du Lac Police Chief Mike Johnson said to remember to hit the emergency flashers to let other drivers know the vehicle is stuck.

Another thing residents can do is make sure their phone has enough juice to dial 911.

“What’s going to happen then, is the signal is going to be bounced off the closest tower and that will determine which agency gets to you,” Johnson said.

Drivers could be stuck for hours, so they will need to stay warm.

“Run your car every 10-15 minutes so that you can keep heat in your car and crack the window a bit too because we don’t want you to get sick from carbon monoxide,” Johnson said.

He also said it is not a bad idea for drivers to let someone know their trip details ahead of time.

“If you do get stranded on the side of the road, we know where to look for you,” Johnson said.