Wheels O’ Time Museum hosts ‘pandemic’ exhibition

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Wheels O’ Time Museum on Woodside Drive in Dunlap opened an exhibit in May dealing with the pandemic.

Leaders at the museum posted on their social media accounts early this year asking the community to send in photos that represented their time during the pandemic.

“We are a history museum, and we figured that we had a chance and an opportunity to document history as it happened,” said Museum Board Secretary Marce Baldwin.

Local art teachers were asked to judge the photos and gave awards for first through third place.

Named “A Dose of Hope In a Pandemic,” the exhibition opened May 1 and will be closing on Oct. 31.

On Oct. 30, the museum will be hosting a Halloween event for children.