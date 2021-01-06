Where’s my stimulus? You could see it after you file your 2020 taxes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Your stimulus check may come a lot later than expected.

A rush to give taxpayers their payment by the end of the month is leading to many questions. Several WMBD social media followers said they thought getting the second round of payment would be smoother than the first.

They said they are experiencing checks deposited in unknown accounts and are ineligible for their second stimulus or only receiving half their payment.

William Sharpe with Total Income Tax explained if you have not been paid, it will happen eventually.

“There’s an urgency of ‘If I don’t get it or if I don’t have it now I’m not going to get it.’ If you haven’t gotten it now, we have a plan B and it will be included on your tax return,” he said.

The IRS will begin accepting electronic returns in the next few weeks.

Sharpe said the stimulus money will not count as income when you file your taxes.

It will only increase your refund or decrease what you owe.