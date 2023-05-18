PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the number of deadly crashes rises across the U.S., some places might be more dangerous to drive than others.

According to a study from Forbes Advisor, the states with the drivers with the most dangerous behavior are:

Texas Louisiana Kansas Oklahoma Kentucky

The metrics they used in the study included:

The number of drunk drivers involved in deadly car crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of deadly car crashes involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of deadly car crashes involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of deadly car crashes involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of deadly car crashes involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile.

The states at the bottom of the list with the least amount of dangerous driving behaviors included:

New Hampshire

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Vermont

Illinois ranked 15th on the list. You can find the full list here.