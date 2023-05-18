PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the number of deadly crashes rises across the U.S., some places might be more dangerous to drive than others.
According to a study from Forbes Advisor, the states with the drivers with the most dangerous behavior are:
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Kansas
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
The metrics they used in the study included:
- The number of drunk drivers involved in deadly car crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.
- The number of deadly car crashes involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers.
- The number of deadly car crashes involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers.
- The number of deadly car crashes involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers.
- The number of deadly car crashes involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers.
- The number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile.
The states at the bottom of the list with the least amount of dangerous driving behaviors included:
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Vermont
Illinois ranked 15th on the list. You can find the full list here.