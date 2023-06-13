CHICAGO (WMBD) — From rock to rap, the state of Illinois is the birthplace of many artists, musicians and bands.
Using information from Spotify, here is a list of some of the top artists and bands from Illinois.
10. Haley Reinhart
Where: Wheeling, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 5,335,059
Top Spotify Songs include: Can’t Help Falling in Love, Something Strange, Creep
9. REO Speedwagon
Where: Champaign, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 5,607,249
Top Spotify Songs include: Can’t Fight This Feeling, Keep on Loving You, Take it on the Run
8. Plain White T’s
Where: Lombard, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 6,481,970
Top Spotify Songs include: Hey There Delilah, Rhythm Of Love, Our Time Now
7. Ludacris
Where: Champaign, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 7,261,514
Top Spotify Songs include: My Chick Bad, How Low, What’s Your Fantasy
6. Survivor
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,352,461
Top Spotify Songs include: Eye of the Tiger, Burning Heart, The Search is Over
5. Disturbed
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,645,780
Top Spotify Songs include: Down with the Sickness, The Sound of Silence, Stricken
4. Chance the Rapper
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,737,275
Top Spotify Songs include: Holy, All My Friends, No Problem
3. The Smashing Pumpkins
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,859,134
Top Spotify Songs include: 1979, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Disarm
2. Fall Out Boy
Where: Wilmette, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 22,399,528
Top Spotify Songs include: Centuries, Sugar, We’re Goin Down, Thnks fr th Mmrs
1. Juice WRLD
Where: Chicago, Illinois
Monthly Spotify listeners: 32,403,264
Top Spotify Songs include: All Girls Are the Same, Lucid Dream, Cross The Globe