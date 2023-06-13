CHICAGO (WMBD) — From rock to rap, the state of Illinois is the birthplace of many artists, musicians and bands.

Using information from Spotify, here is a list of some of the top artists and bands from Illinois.

10. Haley Reinhart

Where: Wheeling, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 5,335,059

Top Spotify Songs include: Can’t Help Falling in Love, Something Strange, Creep

9. REO Speedwagon

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 5,607,249

Top Spotify Songs include: Can’t Fight This Feeling, Keep on Loving You, Take it on the Run

8. Plain White T’s

Where: Lombard, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 6,481,970

Top Spotify Songs include: Hey There Delilah, Rhythm Of Love, Our Time Now

7. Ludacris

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 7,261,514

Top Spotify Songs include: My Chick Bad, How Low, What’s Your Fantasy

6. Survivor

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,352,461

Top Spotify Songs include: Eye of the Tiger, Burning Heart, The Search is Over

5. Disturbed

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,645,780

Top Spotify Songs include: Down with the Sickness, The Sound of Silence, Stricken

4. Chance the Rapper

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,737,275

Top Spotify Songs include: Holy, All My Friends, No Problem

3. The Smashing Pumpkins

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 10,859,134

Top Spotify Songs include: 1979, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Disarm

2. Fall Out Boy

Where: Wilmette, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 22,399,528

Top Spotify Songs include: Centuries, Sugar, We’re Goin Down, Thnks fr th Mmrs

1. Juice WRLD

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Monthly Spotify listeners: 32,403,264

Top Spotify Songs include: All Girls Are the Same, Lucid Dream, Cross The Globe