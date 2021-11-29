Why Cyber Monday is an opportunity for small businesses to flourish

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Cyber Monday is an opportunity for everybody: small businesses can flourish and consumers can buy ticket items without spending an arm and a leg.

Bello Couture Boutique in Peoria Heights is one of those businesses. Cyber Monday sales for the boutique means 20% off everything online, and all online orders that cost more than $75 get free shipping, but these sales will last until Sunday, Dec. 5.

“It’s really important for us as a store to be able to expand our customer base and to have more people be aware of us. Thankfully online, and social media, and our digital space, is a really great way to reach new customers,” said Assistant Manager Emily Mason.

Mason said Cyber Monday is an opportunity to spread awareness of the business and brings more foot traffic into the shop in the future.

She also said it is important to shop local during this time of year. Instead of going to a brand-name company, consumers will be putting the money into the pockets of families and local business owners by shopping local this holiday season.

“As a small business, it’s just nice to see your numbers grow,” said Mason.