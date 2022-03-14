PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — America’s drivers are facing high prices at the gas pump, but they are not the only ones suffering. Airport experts predicted if the overseas conflict continues, airlines might be forced to raise ticket prices.

Aviation and jet fuel are both byproducts of Brent Crude Oil. Gene Olson, director of airports at the Peoria International Airport (PIA), provided this chart to show the spike in fuel prices:

This chart shows the increase in price of Brent Crude oil.

Does that mean airline prices will increase? At the moment, it is possible, but airlines are not certain.

“The answer is a big maybe,” said Olson.

The two biggest costs for any airline, according to Olson, are personnel and fuel. He said so far, he has not heard complaints from airlines regarding high fuel prices. This is because ticket reservations are already locked in, so prices for transport cannot be raised at this point.

While the cost of the seat is important to pricing, demand also plays a big role in the overall cost, Olson clarified.

He predicted if the prices stay high, it could eventually translate into higher plane ticket prices, but said that would be a slippery slope.

“If the price goes too high, then demand will fall,” he said.

Furthermore, airlines are struggling regardless, Olson said. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a wave of layoffs across the nation, leading to airlines facing a worker shortage.

This combined with high crude oil prices is a burden on airlines.

High prices will keep flyers from buying tickets, which Olson said would make fuel prices a much bigger burden on airlines.

“It’s going to be a balancing act,” he said. “If the flights are not profitable, those flights will go away.”

At PIA, the snow removal process uses a lot of fuel because each truck has two diesel engines. Olson said they were lucky the spike of fuel didn’t happen during the snowstorms.

PIA had plenty of fuel to last throughout the winter season. With prices going up, the airport can expect to see those higher prices at the next purchase.

“We probably won’t feel it until we have to re-order fuel,” Olson said.