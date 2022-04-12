(WMBD) — Central Illinois doctors said the region is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases. Is another wave of the virus a possibility, or inevitability, in Central Illinois?

“It’s a little uncertain right now,” said Dr. Douglas Kasper, the section head of infectious disease at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. “We know that virus will continue to circulate.”

Dr. Kasper said the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible, and currently the most discussed among the medical community.

“What is unknown is, from prior vaccination and prior episodes of natural immunity, how well the public as a whole is protected,” he said.

Dr. Prabeen Sudhindra, infectious disease and critical care physician at UnityPoint and the medical director for critical care services said there’s no cause for concern yet.

“Not in the hospital, but in the outpatient world, there has been a slight uptick in the positivity rates. But we’re not seeing an increased caseload in the hospitals,” Sudhindra said.

Sudhindra said the one thing the community can be certain of is the virus will continue to mutate.

“Whether that means a more infectious but less deadly virus or not remains to be seen,” Sudhindra said.

Without public measures mitigating the spread of the virus, like masking and social distancing, now largely by the wayside, Kasper said protection is on an individual basis.

“We’ve turned much more to an individual-based decision-making,” Kasper said. “Meaning, each person needs to consider their past with COVID.”

Fighting burnout and pandemic fatigue

Sudhindra said that ensuring individuals are vaccinated, particularly vulnerable populations, helps lessen the worry– and probability– of serious infection.

“It is a tricky situation, pandemic fatigue is real, and we all feel it to various degrees,” Sudhindra said.

Dr. Kasper said it’s likely that eventually, COVID will be treated like the flu.

“We are comfortable dealing with yearly periods of viral infection. We’ve dealt with this with influenza,” Kasper said. “It’s likely that over time COVID will move into more of a similar category, where it has a seasonality to it or a predictable period where cases rise and fall.”

Kasper said part of combatting the stress that comes with consistently discussing and hearing about COVID is knowing how to control one’s own risk factors.

“When individuals are much more in control of their own health, then that allows the burnout factor to decrease,” he said.

The good news

Regionally, hospitalizations are not increasing.

“We will not be able to eradicate COVID,” Kasper said, “but we can control, meaning giving individuals understanding of when they would be at higher risk, how they would pursue it when they become ill.”

Kasper said that while COVID will not “go away,” it can become easily managed throughout society.