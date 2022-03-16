PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal student loan payments, and interest rate charges, are set to resume May 1, according to the Office of the U.S. Department of Education. With rumors of another extension, and several weeks until the current pause ends, should postgraduates be paying those loans right now?

Those federal student loan payments have been put on pause by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the pause has been extended five times, according to Bankrate.com.

Daryl Dagit, financial advisor and marketing manager at Savant Wealth in Peoria, said whether postgraduates are paying off their loans or waiting, they should make a habit of setting money aside.

“If you are going to take advantage of not paying because they’re not charging interest, you want to make sure you’re at least paying yourself in a savings account, so you have that in your budget,” Dagit said.

By putting money away in the bank that would normally go towards interest loan payments, Dagit said when the pause comes to an end, that money can be paid as a lump sum before interest is charged.

The principle of a loan is the original amount borrowed. Over time, interest will accrue. Dagit said postgraduates could take advantage of the pause on federal student loan payments by making payments on their principle, which would lessen how much interest they would accrue.

“It was an investment in yourself,” Dagit said. “I wouldn’t look at it as a bill, but more as an investment in your career.”

Dagit said if someone with students loans can afford to pay more, they should be paying more. He also offered a strategy for what bills and loan payments to take care of first.

“We always recommend that you pay off the highest debt interest rate first,” he said.

Dagit said because student loan pause or forgiveness comes from legislation, he recommended checking in with local legislators, possibly even lobbying them for further loan forgiveness.

The pause is set to end on May 1. There are talks in the White House about extending the pause further, but Dagit said to be prepared regardless.

“If they were to start May 1, are you in a position to start making those payments right away?” he asked. “You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you budgeted those monies for other expenses, and not able to take care of your obligation because that will hurt your credit in the long run.”