World’s most comprehensive exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci opening at Riverfront Museum

PEORIA, Ill. — Students from Springfield on Friday got to experience an interactive exhibit celebrating one of the most famous artists in history.

The world’s most comprehensive exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci’s work, “Da Vinci – The Genius,” opens Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

It features the exclusive “Secrets of Mona Lisa” exhibition, as well as full-scale interpretations of his inventions and groundbreaking studies of his iconic art. This is the first time it will be on display to this capacity in the state of Illinois.

This year, during the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death, the exhibition celebrates the Renaissance man who laid the groundwork for some of society’s most impactful inventions, such as the helicopter, airplane, automobile, submarine, and more.

It culminates in an unprecedented in-depth analysis of the “Mona Lisa,” using the world’s most accurate reproduction of the painting. Visitors can walk around it, viewing it from the front, sides, and back. The special exhibit, “Secrets of Mona Lisa,” showcases the findings of French scientific engineer and examiner of fine art, Pascal Cotte, who was granted unprecedented access to the “Mona Lisa” by the French government and the Louvre Museum.

“This is a tremendously exciting moment in the cultural history of the region,” said John Morris, museum president and CEO. “The most significant traveling exhibition on the greatest multidisciplinary genius of all time is coming to Peoria on the 500th anniversary of his death. The Peoria Riverfront Museum has set our sights on igniting a confident culture of innovation in central Illinois, so who could be better than Leonardo da Vinci to inspire us all.”

Created with the assistance of the Museo Leonardo da Vinci, Rome, and experts in Italy and France, the exhibition demonstrates the full scope of da Vinci’s work as an inventor, artist, anatomist, musician and architect through life-size machine inventions and animations of his most notable works, including “The Last Supper,” “The Vitruvian Man” and the Sforza horse, offering new perspectives.

“Da Vinci – The Genius” and “The Secrets of Mona Lisa” were developed by Grande Exhibitions, under the auspices of the Commune di Roma, Commune di Firenze, and Citta Di Venezia, and with Cotte’s assistance.

“Da Vinci – The Genius” runs through March 22, 2020. Cost is $18 for adults, $17 for students (with ID) and seniors (60+), and $16 for youth (3-17); museum members get in free.