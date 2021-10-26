YMCA hosts grand opening for new bridge and trail system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of planning and teamwork, the YMCA hosted a grand opening for a new bridge and trail system Tuesday, Oct. 26.

In addition to providing wellness opportunities and youth development opportunities, the trails help the YMCA develop its campus.

Andy Thornton, president and CEO of the Greater Peoria Family YMCA, said, “The opening of this bridge, the small trail system that’s been developed, and the disc golf course represents a new beginning of sorts for our YMCA.”

Thornton also said they hope to expand the new 9-hole disc golf course to 18 holes.

The YMCA leaders also added pollinator gardens and are preparing to construct a new all-abilities playground for YMCA members and community members to enjoy.

The grand opening allowed YMCA leaders to recognize volunteers from 16 different Peoria agencies who helped with the creation of the bridge and trails.