EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — How would you describe an entire city? In East Peoria, the public is asked to weigh in.

City administrators asked for residents to vote on a new city slogan. They said it is part of efforts to engage current residents and attract new ones, while promoting economic development.

The three options for the new slogan are:

“Embrace the Possibilities”

“Be Part of Something”

“Discover the Possibilities”

For East Peorians, the link to vote can be found here. There is also the option to write in an original slogan idea. Voting runs until May 25.

According to a press release, the slogan will supplement a new community brand developed by the East Peoria Community Partners.

Those partners are officials from the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, City of East Peoria, EastSide Centre, East Peoria Community High School, East Peoria Elementary District 86, Fon du Lac Park District, and Fondulac District Library.