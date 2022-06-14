PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the high 90s this week, which can lead to higher rates of dehydration.

In an average adult, water is 70% of body weight. Here is what you need to know to help regulate the body’s water mass.

In an article from the University of Hawaii, people can actually test their sweat loss by weighing themselves before exercise, or in this case, before spending time in the extreme heat. The change in weight before and after can indicate how much water the body has lost.

C. Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., said that two eight-ounce cups of fluid are needed to replace each pound of sweat loss.

He also said that in most people, the color of urine can be an indicator of hydration, the darker, the more dehydrated the person is.

The National Library of Medicine outlines the importance of water: “Humans cannot adapt to a chronic water deficit, so fluid losses must be replaced if physiological function is to continue unimpaired.”

According to an article from Nutritional Needs in Hot Environments: Applications for Military Personnel in Field Operations, sweat rate is proportional to metabolic rate, and this can increase in a hotter environment.

When it comes to hotter temperatures, the rate of sweat increases, so water intake should increase too. Water need not be chugged all at once, it is recommended to drink fluid throughout the day to replace fluid lost.