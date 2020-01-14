YWCA Stepping Stones in Bloomington is looking for volunteers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Those affected by sexual assault often need extra support and you can be that person.

The YWCA Stepping Stones in Bloomington is seeking volunteers.

“We ask that you can be on call for three shifts a month, we’re looking for people who are empathetic, who have a flexible schedule,” said Cinnamon Porter who is a prevention educator at YWCA.

As a volunteer, you would be on-call for sexual abuse survivor that wants to talk.

“There typically aren’t too many calls that come in, typically one to two calls a night, you also work with a partner so there is collaboration there and if you have any questions a staff member is also on call with you,” said Porter.

While you are on call you do not have to be at the YWCA, you just have to have your cell phone on you. To become a volunteer you must complete 40 hours of training.

“They will learn crisis intervention skills they’ll learn about our services at stepping stones they’ll learn about ICASA the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, they’ll learn a lot of skills that are helpful for the crisis hotline but also peoples daily lives,” said Porter.

If talking on the phone isn’t your speed, you can also help with prevention education

“When we go into the schools or community to do education they can help us with our medical advocacy or legal advocacy,” said Porter.

Organizers say these volunteers are crucial in giving these needed services to those in need.

“We would not be able to provide a lot of our services without our volunteers my favorite part about stepping stones is our crisis hotline that we have because people utilize this service very often.”

If this sounds like something that interests you, you can apply online by clicking here or call 309-585-3618.