Bonds between Easterseals staff lead to better outcomes for families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bonds shared by staff at Easterseals Central Illinois is leading to better outcomes for the people they serve.

Hallie Johnson, a board certified behavior analyst at Easterseals explained witnessing children reach new goals and being there each step of the way is fulfilling.

“The best is when you can share it with the family and say, ‘hey this is what we did today!’ It makes the whole job worth it, even the challenging times,” Johnson said.

The staff Johnson works with each day has made her Easterseals experience a positive one, whether it is sharing a common mission with coworkers or having a helping-hand to lean on.

“It makes being able to help those kids reach milestones a lot more fun because you’re in an environment where everybody’s working towards the same goals,” Johnson said. “It’s great to be able to go into the room and say ‘hey I really need help with this’ and be able to get suggestions from those who specialize in something like that.”

Johnson said the atmosphere also plays a role in what makes working at Easterseals so special. During March, the organization put on a friendly shamrock coloring competition to show why staff and the community are lucky to have one another.

“It’s cool to come in every day and see how many more are up on the wall, something that’s really brought everyone together,” Johnson said.

She explained the bonds between the staff makes it easier to accomplish their ultimate goals.

“That’s what it’s all about for us, is making sure those families have all the resources they need, all the support that they need, all the support that they can have to best support their kiddo and make them as successful as they can be,” Johnson said.

Find out how you can rally for Easterseals by clicking here.