Celebrating Our Common Threads; Easterseals Full Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With everyone’s life affected by uncertainty and distance in 2020, Easterseals Central Illinois is rediscovering the power of connection through common threads — the shared values that connect our community yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

This year, Easterseals is dedicating their 30th Annual Easterseals Tribute to celebrating common threads — family, friendship, love, joy, and growth — but especially family. The nonprofit is honoring Easterseals families who recently became a teacher, therapist, counselor, and playmate to their kids.

The nonprofit provides disability services, as well as services for veterans and military families, seniors, and caregivers.