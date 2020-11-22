Celebrating Our Common Threads; Easterseals Full Program

Easter Seals News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The following is a commercial program paid for by Easterseals Central Illinois.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With everyone’s life affected by uncertainty and distance in 2020, Easterseals Central Illinois is rediscovering the power of connection through common threads — the shared values that connect our community yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

This year, Easterseals is dedicating their 30th Annual Easterseals Tribute to celebrating common threads — family, friendship, love, joy, and growth — but especially family. The nonprofit is honoring Easterseals families who recently became a teacher, therapist, counselor, and playmate to their kids.

The nonprofit provides disability services, as well as services for veterans and military families, seniors, and caregivers.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News