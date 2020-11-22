Celebrating Our Common Threads; Easterseals Full Program

The following is a commercial program paid for by Easterseals Central Illinois.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With everyone’s life affected by uncertainty and distance in 2020, Easterseals Central Illinois is rediscovering the power of connection through common threads — the shared values that connect our community yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
This year, Easterseals is dedicating their 30th Annual Easterseals Tribute to celebrating common threads — family, friendship, love, joy, and growth — but especially family. The nonprofit is honoring Easterseals families who recently became a teacher, therapist, counselor, and playmate to their kids.
The nonprofit provides disability services, as well as services for veterans and military families, seniors, and caregivers.
