Celebrating our common threads; Hayden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The feeling of joy can take us in many directions. For Hayden, an outgoing 11-year-old, popping the clutch and taking off on his tractor does the trick.

“Driving tractors brings me joy. Hanging out with friends brings me joy, and also doing the wild finch clay bird shoot brings me joy because I get to help auction,” Hayden said.

In an uncertain time, like the current pandemic, telehealth keeps therapists connected to their kids.

“Miss Charlotte is my therapist and it’s a lot of fun during telehealth because well, we just have fun,” Hayden said.

Easterseals Central Illinois provides services to children with developmental delays or disabilities.

Joy being a shared value helps those within the organization reach their full potential.

“Over the past three years, Easterseals has helped me with swimming, occupational therapy, and now counseling,” Hayden said.

Another accomplishment for Hayden is being an ambassador for the nonprofit, helping all kids be 100 percent included and 100 percent empowered.

Easterseals 30th annual tribute to the community’s common threads honors family, friendship, love, joy, and growth.