Celebrating our common threads; Jordan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Meet 9-year-old Jordan Rodriguez. He’s full of life and a big fan of his family.

Over the past two years, Jordan’s family has gotten even bigger. His close circle now includes his therapists at Easterseals.

“It helps me get my exercise out and then when I get my exercise out, I don’t have to — I’m not that wild anymore,” Jordan said.

Jordan said at times, he has difficulty processing his anger, so he works with specialists to learn different strategies. Some exercises are physical.

“We have a thing you can climb on. A thing you go up and jump on a bullpen,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s sessions now look different due to the coronavirus. He participates in telehealth sessions with his therapist Ms. Erin.

“She helps me with a lot of things, like calming down when I’m upset to see what I could do,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s mother Kathy appreciates the value.

“Ms. Erin is somebody like family to us. She is with us every week faithfully, and she truly cares,” Kathy said.

Even though there’s distance, Jordan said he still feels like his family is close by.