Easterseals and law enforcement rally to support a local family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Lodge 427 of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police is helping to raise money for Easterseals.

The fundraising started after Grant Kelley, a 9-year-old who enjoys playing video games and had dreams of playing professional baseball, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Grants Father, Trever Kelley, said they learned about the diagnosis after being recommended to Easterseals.

“We referred to Easterseals and we met with a doctor and he had his MRI and he was clinically diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” Trever Kelly said.

Kelley said the news was a shock for the family.

“At first, it hit you like a ton of bricks, like you know, you don’t know what just happened.”

Cerebral palsy is a condition caused by damages to parts of the brain that control muscle coordination, balance, and movement. It turns everyday tasks into new milestones.

“Tying his shoes, riding a bike, skipping, those are his three main goals that he set for himself,” Trever Kelly said.

The Kelley family is now going to Easterseals for therapy once a week for 12 weeks.

Trever Kelly is a Corrections Officer in Fulton County, and his coworkers in the law enforcement community are helping push the family forward.

President of Spoon River Valley Lodge 427 Fraternal Order of Police Ike Hacket said law enforcement always comes together to support the needs of their families.

“We came together to take care of one another in law enforcement and to meet the needs of not only the law enforcement and members, but also their families,” Hacket said.

Leaders and members from the fraternal order of police Spoon River Valley chapter are supporting this year’s Easterseals telethon to go. With 50 telethon kits in hand, leaders hope to raise money to support Easterseals to help kids like Grant.

All week we have been sharing stories showing how Easterseals is helping kids in Central Illinois be 100% empowered, 100% included.

Find out how you can rally for Easterseals by clicking here.