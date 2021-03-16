EasterSeals Black and Blue Ball going virtual this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 16th annual EasterSeals Black and Blue Ball is usually held at the Peoria Civic Center with more than 1000 people, but is going virtual this year on March 26.

The fundraiser raises money for EasterSeals Central Illinois, a non-profit that provides pediatric and therapeutic services to kids with disabilities and their families.

Last year, they raised $160,000. This year, given the pandemic, they have a “more modest target” of $120,000.

“The goal is two-fold really, its to highlight some of the children and families from EasterSeals and work we do with those families, and also to raise money, and that money goes to subsidize therapy services,” said Chris Chadwick, chief operating officer of EasterSeals Central Illinois. He co-chairs the party committee with his wife, Helen.

The party will feature hours of entertainment from local bands, including The Way Down Wanderers, Cole Hollow and Wicked Liz, and the Bellyswirls.

Attendees will receive party packs containing gift certificates for dinner from Untamed Chef and some party swag.

There are also two raffles from Bremer Jewelry – a Fairy Tale cross, valued at $1990, and a Shinola 43mm Runwell watch with a “blue” dial and a leather strap, valued at $1095. Raffle tickets are $50.

“The whole goal is really to get a small group of friends together, to be thinking about EasterSeals, helping us raise money for EasterSeals, and having some of the same fun that you would have if you were at the Civic Center with 1000 of your best friends,” Chadwick said.

And for those who cannot attend, there is an online auction going live on March 22 with more than 100 items to bid on.

For additional information on tickets and to bid on the online auction, visit the EasterSeals website.