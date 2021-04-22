Easterseals family showcases how down syndrome and adoption makes a family whole

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Easterseals family is showcasing how down syndrome and adoption can make a family whole.

“I’m married to my husband Omar. We have 4 children, our oldest son Mateo is almost 8, Luca is 5 and a half then we have Cruz who is almost 3, and we just recently adopted Livia from Ukraine, and she is 2 and a half,” Trisha Romero explained.

During Trisha’s pregnancy with her youngest son, Cruz, the couple said they received an unexpected call.

“When she called her, she said that it was 99% likely that our unborn child would be born with down syndrome,” Omar said.

While the journey has not been easy, Omar said they would not change it for the world.

“We were dealt this hand, and we choose that we were going to make the best of it and play it really well, and so much so, we decided to adopt another child,” Omar said.

Fast-forward one year later, the couple made arrangements to adopt their first daughter, Livia from Ukraine.

“I really wanted to save another child with down syndrome, someone’s been kind of tossed away in our society because of their diagnosis,” Trisha said. “A lot of it is not really the parents, but more just the communities. They don’t have acceptance, and they don’t have resources, they don’t have things like Easterseals.”

Cruz and Livia are both achieving personal milestones at Easterseals in Peoria.

“We’re kind of a newer family I would say, and hearing some of the family stories that have been around for five to 10 years, it’s exciting for me to see that’s our future too for our kids,” Trisha said.

All week we will be sharing more stories showing how Easterseals is helping kids in Central Illinois be 100% empowered, 100% included.

Find out how you can rally for Easterseals by clicking here.