CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After 42 years with Easterseals Central Illinois, President and CEO Steve Thompson now has more time to spend with family.

Thompson officially retired on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

WMBD’s Mark Welp interviewed Thompson about the change and what we can expect to see as he retires.

In the meantime, Melissa Riddle is stepping into the role of president. She joined Easterseals in 2021 as chief operating officer after serving as president of the Children’s Home Association of Illinois.