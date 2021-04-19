Long-time Easterseals volunteer receives inaugural award

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jessica Rosenbohm is all too familiar with the services provided by Easterseals of Central Illinois.

“In 1981 I started with Easterseals. I wasn’t supposed to walk or talk at first, but then I started walking and talking,” she said.

Jane Rosenbohm, Jessica’s mother, said she brought her 11-month old daughter to Easterseals for therapy and soon saw improvements.

But, Jessica’s story didn’t stop there. When she’s not working at the Peoria Production Shop, Jessica volunteers at Easterseals to organize an annual letter-writing campaign asking for donations.

“She helps me compose a letter, usually include a picture, send it out to a list of people who have given before,” Jane said.

This year, Jessica raised more than $5,000. In all, she’s raised more than $50,000 for Easterseals.

“I wrote letters to my friends and family asking for some money – $5, $10, $15, $100 – so I include the envelope and send it out to people,” Jessica said.

Her work gained recognition with the honor of receiving first Terry Rudd award. It’s named after a long-time volunteer who passed away last year.



“Terry was a wonderful, wonderful man, very giving, loved his family, and he absolutely had a passion for helping raise money for the children of Easterseals,” said Candy Arnold, Terry’s close friend.

Jane said volunteering means using your time and energy to make the world a better place.

“I’m so grateful to the people here at Easterseals who recognized Jessica’s efforts, that’s what touched my heart, and that this family gave this award in honor of this man who’s done so much for Easterseals too. And my daughter was chosen to receive the first award, it just means the world, I’m so thankful and I just feel we’re so blessed,” she said.