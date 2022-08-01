Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
89°
LIVE NOW
WMBD News at 5
Peoria
89°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
North Pekin man sentenced to 6 years for child porn
Peoria man sentenced for selling child porn
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
WATCH: IDPH confirms 1st case of monkeypox in Champaign …
Video
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Legendary Manual Coach Dick Van Scyoc Dies at 98
Top Stories
Football Coach Enjoys Being Daddy Caddy to Daughters …
Video
Top Stories
Former Big Ten Star Helping Peoria Daughter Navigate …
Video
Tremont Sophomore Returning to Sports After Cancer …
Video
Former Globetrotter Brings 15th Youth Basketball …
Video
East Peoria’s David Perkins Preparing for Key Months …
Video
Community
WMBD Birthday Submission
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Breaking News Email Alerts
Processed foods linked to cognitive decline: study
Top Breaking News Email Alerts Headlines
Trending Stories
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
REPORT: New details about viral dog abuse video
Dog owner does not know how abuse video got online
Shell gas stations close after possible tax violations
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen