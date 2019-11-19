‘Baby Shark Live!’ swimming to Peoria in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. – A viral internet sensation is about to play in Peoria.

“Baby Shark Live!,” a fully-immersive concert experience, is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on March 14, 2020.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, “Baby Shark.” Baby Shark and friends will take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs.

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, and has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For tickets and additional information, visit babysharklive.com.