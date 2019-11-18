Comedian George Lopez Coming to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. — Comedian and actor George Lopez is coming to the River City next year.

Lopez will play the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Feb. 28, 2020, part of his “The Wall World Tour.”

He also recently completed his standup comedy tour, “The Comedy Get Down, with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer.”

Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. Time also named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office inside the Peoria Civic Center.